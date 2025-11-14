Queen Sofia steps out for major duty amid King Felipe, Letizia’s China trip

Queen Sofia’s day was filled with music and enchanting melodies!
On Thursday, November 13, King Felipe VI’s mother made a delightful appearance as she stepped out to undertake a key engagement amid Their Majesties’ absence.
For her new outing, the 87-year-old Spanish royal attended the Journey to the New World concert, organized by the Queen Sofia School of Music.
Dressed in a beautiful pink ensemble, Sofia exuded grace while posing with young musicians at the venue.
“Queen Sofía presided today at Carnegie Hall in New York over the concert “Journey to the New World,” presented by the Reina Sofía School of Music,” stated the caption.
The royals continued, “Under the baton of its principal conductor, Andrés Orozco-Estrada, the concert was performed by more than 70 young musicians from the School, accompanied by 15 members of the Colombian Youth Philharmonic in a collaboration that unites young talents from around the world.”
Accompanying the brief details about the Queen’s engagement, the palace also shared a carousel of photos from the musical event, featuring delightful glimpses.
Sofia’s outing comes amid her son, King Felipe VI, and daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia’s, absence, as they are currently out of country for their trip to China.
During their China visit, Felipe and Letizia undertook a series of diplomatic engagements, strengthening Spain’s ties with the Asian country.