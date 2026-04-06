Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s 'The Drama' impresses with strong opening

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s new film The Drama opened strong at the box office, earning the shocking amount in its debut weekend.
Produced by A24, The Drama opened to approximately $14 million, marking a solid debut for the studio.
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, it explores a relationship disrupted by a startling confession and it divided the audience on it controversial twist.
Although responses have been mixed, the controversy has helped raise the film’s profile and draw audiences.
On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 77% critics’ rating, with standout performances by Zendaya and Pattinson.
Amid tough competition, The Drama finished third at the box office, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie dominating at $190 million and Project Hail Mary exceeding $200 million.
With production costs of $28 million, The Drama looks set to become a profitable project for A24 if trends continue. Its opening success signals strong appeal for character-led, adult dramas.
Notably, The Drama is based on the story of a "perfect" engaged couple, Emma Harwood, portrayed by Zendaya and Charlie Thompson, played by Robert Pattinson, during their wedding week in Boston.
They seem to be "a happily engaged couple," but Emma and Charlie's relationship is "put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails," according to the official synopsis.
The Drama was released in theaters on April 3, 2026.