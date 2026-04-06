Blake Lively marks 2026 Easter after 'humiliating' defeat by Justin Baldoni  

Blake Lively is seemingly distracting herself from the humiliating legal defeat by Justin Baldoni.
The Gossip Girl alum is once again back in the headlines as she marked the 2026 Easter with her family, especially with her four kids, James, Inez, Betty and Olin.
On Sunday, April 5th, Blake took to her Instagram Stories to mark this year’s holy occasion, revealing her intimate family celebrations.
"Momming always continues," the popular American actress, whose real name is Blake Ellender Brown, wrote in her stories.
As she unveiled creative bunny-shaped pudding on two plates, she melted hearts on social media.
This update marked her first celebration since she was publicly humiliated by the US District Judge, Lewis Liman, after he tossed out The Town actress's 10 out of 13 allegations in her harassment case, which she filed in December 2024 against Justin Baldoni.
On Thursday, April 2nd, the judge announced his verdict as only three allegations, breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation, remain to be discussed in the upcoming bombshell trial, scheduled for May of this year.
The dismissal occurred because Blake Lively was legally considered an independent contractor rather than an employee, which prevented some federal harassment claims from proceeding.
For those unaware, the harassment case between the two emerged in December 2024, four months after the release of their superhit film, It Ends With Us.