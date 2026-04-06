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Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston initially sparked romance speculations in summer of last year

Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside
Jennifer Aniston observes first Easter with beau Jim Curtis: Pics inside  

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her first Easter with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

The Friends alum, who debuted her new partner on his 50th birthday last year, observed her first Easter with her fitness guru.

On Sunday, April 5th, Aniston released a slew of romantic snaps alongside Curtis, unveiling her low-key Easter celebrations.

The Morning Show star scribbled the heartfelt caption as she wrote, "Sunday dump day!" with a red heart and Easter bunny emoji.

Notably, one frame that grabbed the attention of fans was the one in which the actress cuddled up to Curtis in a rare new date selfie.

For this year’s holy occasion, the popular American actress, who is also known as Jennifer Joanna Aniston, also included her infamous sitcom co-star, Courtney Cox, who played Monica Geller, Aniston's best friend, who portrayed Rachel Green from 1994 to 2004.

These celebrations marked her first since she began dating her boyfriend in the summer last year.

For those unaware, Aniston and her health expert beau began dating in 2025 after being spotted on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, in July of the same year.

The couple began chatting after being introduced by mutual friends, later making their relationship Instagram official in November 2025. 

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