‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond

Colleen Hoover was reportedly “disappointed” with director Justin Baldoni after allegedly telling him she felt pressured to choose between him and Blake Lively during the making of It Ends With Us.
A November 10 filing by the Wayfarer co-defendants reportedly includes messages between It Ends With Us author and executive producer Colleen Hoover and director Justin Baldoni, including a text Hoover allegedly sent on August 15, 2024, which Baldoni later shared with his PR team.
In it, Hoover allegedly wrote, "It just feels like I'm on an island here."
"I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to," she continued, explaining, "but the back and forth articles from both camps is just so upsetting and ridiculous. It's making everyone working on this movie look immature. Everyone is out there trying to save themselves and now this has turned into a huge mess."
Hoover allegedly added, "And I know you guys think I've made decisions for certain reasons but I have felt the rift from long before I ever was in contact with Blake."
"I have been disappointed personally by your actions many times," read the alleged message.
She mentioned, "I appreciate that you haven't directly said anything negative, that's how it should be. But you are grown men with a platform. You know how to use it to protect your image. Please don't continue to use it to harm me or mine. That's all I'm asking."
To note, this update came after Blake Lively is seeking over $160 million, accusing Justin Baldoni, 41, and co-defendants of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.
However, Baldoni denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit, which has since been dismissed.