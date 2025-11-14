Entertainment

‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni put 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover in difficult situation

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldonis bond
‘It Ends With Us’ author makes new claims on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's bond

Colleen Hoover was reportedly “disappointed” with director Justin Baldoni after allegedly telling him she felt pressured to choose between him and Blake Lively during the making of It Ends With Us.

A November 10 filing by the Wayfarer co-defendants reportedly includes messages between It Ends With Us author and executive producer Colleen Hoover and director Justin Baldoni, including a text Hoover allegedly sent on August 15, 2024, which Baldoni later shared with his PR team.

In it, Hoover allegedly wrote, "It just feels like I'm on an island here."

"I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to," she continued, explaining, "but the back and forth articles from both camps is just so upsetting and ridiculous. It's making everyone working on this movie look immature. Everyone is out there trying to save themselves and now this has turned into a huge mess."

Hoover allegedly added, "And I know you guys think I've made decisions for certain reasons but I have felt the rift from long before I ever was in contact with Blake."

"I have been disappointed personally by your actions many times," read the alleged message.

She mentioned, "I appreciate that you haven't directly said anything negative, that's how it should be. But you are grown men with a platform. You know how to use it to protect your image. Please don't continue to use it to harm me or mine. That's all I'm asking."

To note, this update came after Blake Lively is seeking over $160 million, accusing Justin Baldoni, 41, and co-defendants of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

However, Baldoni denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit, which has since been dismissed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors

Bad Bunny shines bright at 2025 Latin Grammys with five impressive honors
The ‘MONACO’ singer wins five awards including Album of the Year at the 2025 Latin Grammys

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music

David Coverdale, Whitesnake and Deep Purple lead singer, retires from music
Iconic rock bands Whitesnake and Deep Purple frontman, David Coverdale, announces retirement at 74

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B becomes mom of four after welcoming first child with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B also shares three children with estranged husband Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed

Lady Gaga, fiancé Michael Polansky's wedding plans revealed
The 'Poker Face' singer and Michael Polansky were first romantically linked in late 2019

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?

Why FX axed 'English Teacher' after Season 2? Allegations or poor views?
The 'English Teacher' has been cancelled after Season 2 despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stun fans with shocking confession in 'The End of an Era' trailer

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’
Lady Gaga reveals she ended up in ‘psychiatric care’ during Joanne World Tour

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere
The man who left Ariana Grande terrified at the Singapore premiere has been identified as Johnson Wen, the 'Troll Most Hated'

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere
Ariana Grande shares first statement after getting saved by Cynthia Erivo from fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer
Taylor Swift takes fans on an unforgettable journey with 'The End of an Era' docuseries trailer

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles
The former professional boxer is calling out all the criticism about Sydney Sweeney, a day after Ruby Rose's remarks

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic
Saja Boys, the boy band that has been topping real-world charts, is set to bring more music as a group