Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’

The Prince of Wales showed his support to wildlife presenters on 'Dancing with the Stars' Australia

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince William made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars Australia, joining Robert Irwin for a heartwarming segment that left the audience stunned.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales showed his support to wildlife presenters as he appeared on the dancing show via a video chat with Irwin and Irwin’s partner, Witney Carson.

William surprised Irwin with a lighthearted video call, playfully referring to him as “twinkle toes” and saying how much he missed him.

During their chat, Irwin inquired about the Rio Earthshot event, explaining he had to skip it while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

“I need you down here,” William said with a smile.

“You guys have got a serious good chance of winning,” he also told the pair after playfully ribbing Irwin.

“Best of luck on the show,” William mentioned.

After William ended the call, Carson appeared stunned that they had just spoken to the royal via video.

“I can’t believe he just said my name,” Carson said.

Irwin noted, “Let’s not mess this up!”

To note, Irwin, an ambassador for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, a global environmental initiative, previously received a surprise voice note from the royal during a June appearance on BBC Radio 2.

