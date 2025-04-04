Royal

King Charles welcomes new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle

Britain’s King Charles III receives Shirley Botchwey at Windsor Castle on April 4, 2025

  • April 04, 2025
King Charles met Shirley Botchwey, new Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of nations, at Windsor Castle.

In its new Instagram post shared on Friday, April 4, the British Royal Family reported about the Monarch’s latest engagement as he welcomed the newly-appointed Commonwealth Secretary-General at the Palace.

The post featured a photograph that captured Charles and Shirley in a frame.

For the meeting, King Charles wore a grey suit over white shirt and paired the look with a maroon tie and black shoes.

Meanwhile, Shirley Botchwey was dressed in a striking two-piece ensemble featuring some patterns in green, beige, and navy blue, creating a vibrant yet sophisticated look.

“The King, as Head of the Commonwealth, received The Hon. Shirley Botchwey upon her appointment as the new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle this morning,” shared the Royal Family in the post’s caption.

Shirley Botchwey was selected for the position of Secretary-General of the 56-nation club back in October 2024.

"Today at #CHOGM2024, Commonwealth Heads of Government have selected the Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, currently the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth,” announced the Commonwealth on the final day of a summit in Samoa.

The summit was held in the presence of King Charles, who is the head of the Commonwealth, and his wife, Queen Camilla.

