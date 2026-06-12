Darron Lee: Ex-Super Bowl champion indicted on murder charge in girlfriend's death

Former NFL player Darron Lee has been indicted on first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend.
As per Hamilton County district attorney Cory Wamp, prosecutors dismissed an evidence tampering charge to focus more on the more serious allegation.
Lee is accused of killing Gabrielle Perpetuo in February. A medical examiner listed her cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, while the autopsy report listed 12 different injuries, including multiple haematomas, bone fractures and stab wounds.
At the time of his arrest, Lee was on probation in Franklin County, Ohio, and Alachua County, Florida, after he was charged in three separate alleged assaults involving another man, Lee's mother and the mother of his child.
Prosecutors accused Lee of asking ChatGPT how to get medical help without calling the police. He asked the chatbot whether a fall could cause bruising to two eyes and "two stabby looking wound", as per evidence presented in court.
Lee remains in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
The 31-year-old was one of the most promising college players during his time at Ohio State, and the New York Jets selected him with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
The Jets signed him to a four-year contract that included $7.9 million guaranteed; however, he left the team in 2019 after disciplinary problems and poor play.
Lee was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs roster that won the Super Bowl in February 2020, although he did not play in the game itself.
His final NFL appearance came in November 2020 for the Buffalo Bills.