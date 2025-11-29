'Stranger Things' creators cause frenzy with dramatic season 5 casting twist

Entertainment

The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Rose, reveal a key casting choice in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

  By Hania Jamil
  • |
Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, shared how they came to cast their own high school drama teacher in a key role in the final season.

Highlighting their humble beginnings, Ross Duffer penned on his Instagram account, "Miss Harris is played by Hope Hynes Love. She was our high school drama teacher."

"High school was rough for me and my brother," the executive producer, director and writer continued. "But Hope saw something in us we didn't see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams."


Concluding his message, Ross Duffer highlights the importance of educators, as he wrote, "Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please… let's prioritize the arts in schools."

Miss Harris, portrayed by Hope Hynes Love, is a minor character in the fifth season of Stranger Things. She is Holly Wheeler's teacher at Hawkins Elementary School.

She was also one of the first to notice Holly talking to her "imaginary friend" during recess and informed her mother, Karen.

Miss Harris also joins her class kids at MAC-Z and tries her best to keep them safe during the earth-shattering Demogorgon attack.

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, featuring four episodes, was released on Netflix on November 26, and the next three episodes, which make up Vol 2, are set to air on Christmas Day. The two-hour finale will be premiered on December 31.

