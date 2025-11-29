‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp opened up about a shocking twist in the latest season, revealing how it sets the stage for Volume 2 of Stranger Things.
While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Stranger Things stars shared the details on the Season 5 volume 1 plot and ignited the anticipation for upcoming volume.
When asked how Schnapp discovered that Vecna had been present all along and even with Will back in season one, he revealed, “That was crazy! Seeing the first five minutes and then Vecna walks out, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Vecna was there!’ It’s cool when they tie everything back into the beginning.”
Schnapp mentioned, “It was perfectly done. It was really satisfying. I think that’s what speaks to most of this season, especially with Eleven’s arc — getting those answers and satisfaction to closing these storylines.”
Millie was asked why her character Eleven faced challenges to break through the living wall where she and Hopper found the Upside Down, the Enola Holmes star said, "I'm excited for people to know why and find out why, but I actually think she’s the most locked into her powers this year. She’s training for a reason; she’s leveled up in many ways.”
Teasing about the volume 2, Schnapp vowed that the new part would bring “so many emotions.”
While Brown emphasised, “so many. Grab popcorn, grab tissues, hold hands.”
To note, Stranger Things Season 5 first volume of four episodes debuted on November 26, to be followed by the second with three episodes on December 25, and the series finale on December 31.