Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp explain key twist ahead of volume 2 release

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2
‘Stranger Things’ stars spill on shocking twist leading into Volume 2

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp opened up about a shocking twist in the latest season, revealing how it sets the stage for Volume 2 of Stranger Things.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Stranger Things stars shared the details on the Season 5 volume 1 plot and ignited the anticipation for upcoming volume.

When asked how Schnapp discovered that Vecna had been present all along and even with Will back in season one, he revealed, “That was crazy! Seeing the first five minutes and then Vecna walks out, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Vecna was there!’ It’s cool when they tie everything back into the beginning.”

Schnapp mentioned, “It was perfectly done. It was really satisfying. I think that’s what speaks to most of this season, especially with Eleven’s arc — getting those answers and satisfaction to closing these storylines.”

Millie was asked why her character Eleven faced challenges to break through the living wall where she and Hopper found the Upside Down, the Enola Holmes star said, "I'm excited for people to know why and find out why, but I actually think she’s the most locked into her powers this year. She’s training for a reason; she’s leveled up in many ways.”

Teasing about the volume 2, Schnapp vowed that the new part would bring “so many emotions.”

While Brown emphasised, “so many. Grab popcorn, grab tissues, hold hands.”

To note, Stranger Things Season 5 first volume of four episodes debuted on November 26, to be followed by the second with three episodes on December 25, and the series finale on December 31.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

D4vd case: LA police reveals major breakthrough in Celeste Rivas' death

D4vd case: LA police reveals major breakthrough in Celeste Rivas' death
D4vd has been named a suspect in the case of Celeste Rivas, almost two months after her body was discovered

'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving box office, as 'Wicked: For Good' crosses $200m mark

'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving box office, as 'Wicked: For Good' crosses $200m mark
'Zootopia 2' had earned $59.2 million domestically since its Tuesday night debut

10 Hollywood celebrities who faced major career setback in 2025

10 Hollywood celebrities who faced major career setback in 2025
From Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez: Here's a look at 2025's biggest Hollywood career fails

Cardi B shows off son in heartwarming outfit celebrating dad Stefon Diggs

Cardi B shows off son in heartwarming outfit celebrating dad Stefon Diggs
The 'WAP' singer shared the glimpse of her newborn son dressed in a festive Thanksgiving outfit

'Stranger Things' creators cause frenzy with dramatic season 5 casting twist

'Stranger Things' creators cause frenzy with dramatic season 5 casting twist
The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Rose, reveal a key casting choice in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Nicole Kidman 'so thankful' on first Thanksgiving without Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman 'so thankful' on first Thanksgiving without Keith Urban
The 'Babygirl' actress and the country musician filed for divorce in September 2025, after 19 years of marriage

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet receives Justin, Hailey Bieber's shout out on 'Marty Supreme'
Justin Bieber and Hailey promote Timothée Chalamet's upcoming movie 'Marty Supreme'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite with kids for Thanksgiving in L.A.
The 'Alias' star and the 'Gone Girl' actor spent the holiday together in Los Angeles with their family

Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals

Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals
The disgraced rapper is currently in prison, serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges

One Direction star says he 'hated' performing THIS hit track

One Direction star says he 'hated' performing THIS hit track
The British boy group debuted in 2010 and remained active till 2016 before making a name with solo activities

Kim Kardashian shares alarming health update after Aneurysm diagnosis

Kim Kardashian shares alarming health update after Aneurysm diagnosis
'The Kardashians' star sparked health concerns as she disclosed 'low activity' in brain

Ed Sheeran launches surprise version of his new album with touching note

Ed Sheeran launches surprise version of his new album with touching note
The 'Perfect' hitmaker dropped his eighth studio album, 'Play' in September this year