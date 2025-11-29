Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter reveals childhood dream as she preps for major Disney role

The 'Taste' hitmaker wrapped up her headline grabbing fifth concert tour, Short n' Sweet, last week

Sabrina Carpenter has made rare comments about her childhood dream as she is set to star in Disney's untitled musical film.  

After wrapping up her sold-out Short n' Sweet shows, the Taste hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Friday, November 28, to reflect on her dream, which she has been dreaming of since her childhood.

Sabrina stated in the caption, "Short n’ sweet tour ohhh boy this show really was everything I’ve dreamt of making since I was young."

"This, combined with a literal house that became a home of a stage + working with the sweetest, most talented hardworking souls every day, so much laughter and moments that felt straight out of a sitcom, has meant that I am feeling every bit of this ending and feeling it hard!" the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter added.

In her brief statement, the Grammy-winning musician also expressed her gratitude, as she successfully raised over $1.5M through these shows for the development of some great organizations, including "@jedfoundation, @bestfriendsanimalsociety, @lgbt_national_hotline & @translawcenter."  

For those unaware, Sabrina Carpenter began her fifth concert tour, Short n' Sweet, on September 24, 2024, and concluded on November 23, 2025.

This update comes a few weeks after a report claimed that the critically acclaimed singer is set to star and produce an untitled movie on Disney. 

Sabrina, who started as a child actor on Disney Channel with a leading role as Maya Hart on the comedy series Girl Meets World, is now set to play a leading role in a musical film based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures. 

