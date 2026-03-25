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  • By Sidra Khan
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Bruce Campbell makes tough decision for ‘Evil Dead’ projects amid cancer battle

The ‘Evil Dead’ star Bruce Campbell is forced to make heartbreaking decision for hit franchise after tragic cancer diagnosis

  • By Sidra Khan
Bruce Campbell makes tough decision for ‘Evil Dead’ projects amid cancer battle
Bruce Campbell makes tough decision for ‘Evil Dead’ projects amid cancer battle

Bruce Campbell has made a difficult choice for his beloved Evil Dead projects.

The 67-year-old American actor and filmmaker, who earlier this month broke fans hearts by announcing his shocking cancer diagnosis, has now been forced to take a major step for the super hit horror media franchise.

On Wednesday, March 25, Art Threat reported that Campbell has decided to step back from the upcoming Evil Dead projects to focus on his ongoing cancer treatment.

As per the report, the actor is taking a break from “major commitments, including convention appearances and film projects, to focus on treatment through the summer while maintaining his signature optimism.”

This decision comes just days after Bruce Campbell announced being diagnosed with cancer earlier this month on March 2.

In the emotional post, the Army of Darkness actor shared that he has been diagnosed with an “incurable” type of cancer.

The statement, which was a text overlay on a photo, stated, “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that. I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too.”

Continuing his message, the actor explained that because of the disease and ongoing treatment, his appearances, cons, and work in general need to “take back seat.”

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