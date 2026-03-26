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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Anne Hathaway steps in to change model casting in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Meryl Streep revealed that the Interstellar starlet major request for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Anne Hathaway steps in to change model casting in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’
Anne Hathaway steps in to change model casting in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anne Hathaway stepped in to influence model casting in The Devil Wears Prada 2, pushing producers to avoid “alarmingly thin” supermodels and promote healthier representation on screen.

While conversing with Harper’s Bazaar, Meryl Streep, who returns to her Oscar-nominated role of Miranda Priestly, shared that the Interstellar starlet urged producers to avoid “alarmingly thin” models, also recalling the overwhelming response of the film.

“I was struck by how not only beautiful and young — everyone seems young to me — but alarmingly thin the models were,” Streep about filming the sequel at Milan Fashion Week.

She went on to say, “I thought that all had been addressed years ago. Annie clocked it too, and she made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She’s a stand-up girl.”

Streep confessed the film’s huge buzz made her “unnerved,” as fans and paparazzi packed the New York City set every day.

“Even though we were aware of the impact of the first film two decades ago, I think none of us were prepared for the ambush of both goodwill and avid attention that engulfed us,” Streep said.

The Mamma Mia! star added, “We needed police barriers and crowd control. Buses of fans turned up, and paparazzi swarmed and in one case kept jumping in front of the camera and the shot and got in a kerfuffle with crew. Annie kept her cool, but I was unnerved.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit the theaters on May 1 from 20th Century Studios and Disney.


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