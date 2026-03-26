BTS finally receives apology from ‘The Tonight Show’ over insensitive remark

BTS, South Korea’s popular K-pop boy band, recently recently got an apology over a racist joke pointed at them during their guest appearance at Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
It all started when the BTS members including RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, and Jin took the stage during the show on Wednesday, March 25.
During the show recording, the audience, as per TMZ, claimed that they felt that the show's warm-up comic, Seth Herzog, made an insensitive joke about the idol group, which fans did not receive well.
Since then, both Seth and Jimmy Fallon not only faced backlash on social media, but also issued an apology to the boy band right away.
A source close to the cast member dished out that Herzog apologised to the boy and for the situation and network brass spoke to Herzog about the incident.
As per the source, the joke in question was, "Anybody here from the North? No? Nobody?" referring to North Korea.
It’s worth mentioning here that BTS are scheduled to appear on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for two nights this week; March 25 and March 26, 2026.
Moreover, the boy band’s first and current single SWIM also aired on Wednesday, and the second, 2.0 is set to release on Thursday's episode.