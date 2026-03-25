Taylor Swift forced to ‘completely change’ wedding plans amid new fears: Report

Taylor Swift has reportedly become a bridezilla as Travis Kelce wedding inches closer.
The 14-time Grammy winner - who is currently preparing for her summer wedding with the NFL star has been dealing with "sleepless" nights as details of her life's most special day have already leaked.
As the wedding date nears, fears of her big day turning into a "circus of nightmares" are growing to the point - where Taylor is seriously considering to "completely change" her plans, per the sources.
According to the reports by various outlets, Travis and Taylor will be exchinging wedding vows at Ocean House in Rhode Island, a picturesque seafront venue close to the singer’s own home.
"Taylor’s incredibly excited about marrying Travis, but the logistics of it all are causing her a ton of stress," a source exclusively revealed.
They continued, "She’s someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private, so the fact that their timeline and all sorts of other details have already leaked out has really rattled her."
The insider further claimed that "she’s even floated the idea of changing their plans completely to throw everything off and avoid having it turn into a circus."
However, given the NFL player's return to the Kansas City Chiefs after a whopping $57.7 million contract of three-year, the couple have "limited availability" for the dates, which is stressing out the Midnights hitmaker even more.
"They have a very tight timeline because it all has to fit around Travis’ football schedule," the tipster noted.
They continued, "Taylor totally supports him going back for another season, it’s what he loves, but it hasn’t made the wedding planning easy."
"Travis handed off most of the planning to Taylor because she has a real vision of what she wants. The downside of that is she’s getting very overwhelmed, to the point she’s having sleepless nights as a result," added the source.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift - who have been dating since past three years and got engaged in August of 2025 will reportedly tie the knot in summer this year.