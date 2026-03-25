Taylor Frankie Paul under probe for alleged third domestic violence incident

Taylor Frankie Paul is under investigation amid allegations of a third domestic violence incident involving her and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, that took place in 2024.
On Tuesday, March 24, a police rep in Utah confirmed to NBC News that authorities were investigating another incident linked to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.
The outlet reported that Mortensen had contacted the state's West Jordan Police Department last month.
Furthermore, the rep shared that they could not share exact dates regarding the alleged incident; however, they added that the authorities had been reviewing multiple videos linked to the alleged incident.
The mother-of-three faced ongoing legal issues stemming from her volatile relationship with her ex, Mortensen.
A heated argument between the two in 2023 landed the TikTok influencer in court on multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
While Paul pleaded guilty to a felony count, she did so under a plea deal that would reduce the charge to a misdemeanour in three years if she abided by the agreement.
The news came as last week Paul's season of The Bachelorette was cancelled due to a viral video from 2023 showing the reality TV star throwing chairs at her ex-boyfriend while a child was present.
Paul faced charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child following her 2023 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. She and Mortensen share 2-year-old son Ever, together.