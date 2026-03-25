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  • By Sidra Khan
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Tom Holland swoons fans by quietly melting over Zendaya during 'The Drama' premiere

'The Odyssey' star Tom Holland shows subtle support to Zendaya despite skipping 'The Drama' premiere

  • By Sidra Khan
Tom Holland swoons fans by quietly melting over Zendaya during The Drama premiere
Tom Holland swoons fans by quietly melting over Zendaya during 'The Drama' premiere

Tom Holland has left the internet swooning with his loving gesture.

At the premiere of his fiancée and rumored wife, Zendaya's, new movie The Drama, Holland decided to skip joining her on the red carpet in Paris.

However, despite not attending the event alongside the actress, The Odyssey star still managed to support his ladylove with a subtle gesture of love.

In a video circulating online, the Spider-Man star can be seen melting over his fiancée as he watched her promote The Drama from his balcony.

Notably, Holland did not attend the premiere to ensure that their joint appearance doesn't steal the spotlight from Zendaya.

Speaking to Men’s Health last year, the actor said it simply isn’t his moment, and if they show up together, the focus shifts onto them as a couple rather than her work.

Fans' reactions:

On Bustle's Instagram post featuring the clip, fans swooned over Tom Holland's heart-melting gesture for Zendaya.

"I love their love!!!" gushed a first.

Another expressed, "They're the cutest..."

"If he isn't obsessed with me I don't want it!!" declared a third.

Tom Holland's loving move comes amid the ongoing rumors of his secret wedding to Zendaya.

The speculation began when at the 2026 Oscars, the Euphoria actress's stylist, Law Roach, ignited a buzz by teasing that the lovebirds have already tied the knot.

However, Zendaya and her fiance are yet to confirm the news.

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