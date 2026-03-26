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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Chappell Roan security guard finally speaks out after viral drama

Chappell Roan's security guard issues first statement on Jude Law's daughter incident

  • By Salima Bhutto
Chappell Roan security guard finally speaks out after viral drama
Chappell Roan security guard finally speaks out after viral drama

Chappell Roan’s security guard, Pascal Duvier, has finally issued his first statement, four days after viral drama involving Jude Law's daughter, Ada Law.

For the unversed, Roan faced immense backlash on social media for sending her security guard to approach and disrespect Jude Law's daughter at a hotel in Brazil.

Now, Duvier took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, and clarified that he takes full responsibility for the interactions that took place recently.

He began, “I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation.”

Chappell Roans security guard issues first statement on Jude Laws daughter incident
Chappell Roan's security guard issues first statement on Jude Law's daughter incident

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker’s guard continued, “I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st.”

He went on to say, “I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan.

“The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals.”

Duvier further explained, “I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location.”

According to him, his sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter was regretful.

Chappell Roan’s security guard’s statement comes a day after her spokesperson reiterate to PEOPLE that the Good Luck, Babe! singer has "zero tolerance" for "aggressive" behaviour toward fans.

It’s worth mentioning here that the singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, during her stay at a hotel in São Paulo, was having breakfast there when Ada Law, who was accompanied along with mother, Catherine Harding, walked past Roan's table to confirm it was her.

However, singer’s security guard, Pascal Duvier, approached them and spoke aggressively to the daughter and accused her of harassment.

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