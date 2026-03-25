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  • By Sidra Khan
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Miley Cyrus sets 'Younger You' release date with special note to 'Hannah Montana' fans

The 'Flowers' hitmaker Miley Cyrus announces release date for 'Younger You' to mark 'Hannah Montana's' 20th anniversary

  • By Sidra Khan
Miley Cyrus sets Younger You release date with special note to Hannah Montana fans
Miley Cyrus sets 'Younger You' release date with special note to 'Hannah Montana' fans

Miley Cyrus is marking a "full circle moment" with her fans.

The Flowers songstress turned to Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, to pen a heartfelt message to Hannah Montana fans as they mark the milestone 20th anniversary of the nostalgic sitcom.

In the post, the 33-year-old American singer also announced the release date for her Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special song, Younger You.

She shared that Younger You will be released this Friday, March 27, 2026.

In her heartwarming note to fans, Cyrus penned, "Celebrating Hannah Montana isn't just honoring a show, it's a full-circle moment for me. HM was the beginning of the life I know now. The bond my fans and I share is as rare and beautiful as this whole journey has been."

"I adore you all and love you deeply. This anniversary special is a gift from me to younger you, my way of saying thank you for your loyalty and for growing with me every step of the way," she continued.

The Something Beautiful hitmaker added, "This song says it all... 'Younger You (from The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special)' out Friday."

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special was released on Tuesday, March 24, showing Miley Cyrus reflecting on her time as the titular character.

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