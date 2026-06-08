King Charles drops huge surprise for football fans ahead of World Cup 2026

King Charles has given a huge surprise to football fans in Scotland just days before the highly anticipated World Cup.
As reported by GB News, the 77-year-old monarch has approved a special one-off bank holiday in Scotland next Monday, June 15th.
The bank holiday is approved for the supporters of Scotland's football team, marking its highly anticipated return to the tournament after nearly three decades.
Scotland's fans - popularly known as The Tartan Army will witness an exciting face off between Haiti and their national team in the opening Group C fixture on Sunday June 14th.
Speaking about the decision of putting forward the proposal for the additional public holiday, First Minister John Swinney noted, "Scotland will be on the world stage this summer and I want as many people as possible to be able to celebrate that moment."
Appreciating King Charle's approval he added, "I am very grateful to His Majesty King Charles for approving the proposal."