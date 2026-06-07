Kate Middleton's unexpected reunion with ex at high-profile wedding sparks buzz 

Kate Middleton has reunited with her former boyfriend, Rupert Finch, at the high-profile wedding of Prince William's cousin, Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.
On Saturday, June 6th, the Princess of Wales attended the second marriage of Princess Anne's son in the Cotswolds' All Saints Church, where her former boyfriend was also present.
For the wedding, Catherine, 44, wore an infamous British designer, Roland Mouret's beige dress with a matching hat.
Her Royal Highness arrived at the royal wedding alongside her husband, Prince William, who was looking dapper in a blue suit.
For those unaware, Rupert Finch and Kate Middleton dated during their university days, as they were romantically linked for nearly a year in 2001.
Reportedly, the former couple parted ways after Catherine met Prince William, 43, at the 2002 charity fashion show appearance, where she reportedly caught the future King’s attention wearing a sheer dress.
Despite their separation, Rupert also attended the royal couple’s wedding in April 2011 as the husband of Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, who belongs to the British aristocracy and is closely tied to the royal family through her father’s friendships and her own lifelong social circle.