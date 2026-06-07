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Zara Tindall daughter’s close bond with aunt Eugenie shines at Peter Phillips wedding

Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia Tindall shares heart-melting moment with Princess Eugenie at Peter Phillips’ nuptials

Zara Tindall daughter’s close bond with aunt Eugenie shines at Peter Phillips wedding
Zara Tindall daughter’s close bond with aunt Eugenie shines at Peter Phillips wedding

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s big day marked a significant occasion, reuniting all the members of the British Royal Family.

On Saturday, June 6, Princess Anne’s son tied the knot with his NHS nurse fiancée in a high-profile royal wedding at All Saints Church in Kemble, bringing the entire Royal Family under one roof amid the ongoing estrangements.

The special occasion also saw Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in attendance, making it a significant moment as the sisters had not attended a family gathering since before February 2026, when their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

However, despite their absence from recent Royal events and distance from the members of the Royal Family, the York sisters still share a close bond with their cousins and family members, which was quite evident at the wedding ceremony.

In photos shared on Instagram, Princess Eugenie can be seen sharing a special moment with her cousin, Zara Tindall’s daughter, Mia Tindall, showing that they still share a close bond.

The snap showed Mia – wearing a blue-and-white floral ensemble – warmly hugging her aunt Eugenie as they met at the event.

Moreover, Zara Tindall was also seen embracing Princess Beatrice before entering the church.

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