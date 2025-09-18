Princess Kate shares 'friendship' message after outing with Melania Trump

Princess Kate underscored the importance of friendship and unity in a heartfelt message shared after her solo outing with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.
The Princess of Wales took to her Instagram account on Thursday to offer a glimpse into her first solo outing with President Trump’s wife.
In a shared clip, the stylish duo can be seen playing games with children as they met members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens.
Kate Middleton shared the video along with a touching message in the caption, noting, “Celebrating nature with @flotus, @dwaynefields and @scouts.”
The caption added, “Today's activities show how time spent appreciating the natural world can inspire young people, as well as nurturing the values of friendship and cooperation.”
The Princess of Wales stepped out with Mrs Trump to mark the third and final day of the State Visit by Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, and the First Lady.
For the outing, Princess Kate wore a skirt by Ralph Lauren and a scarf from Sudbury Mill.
On the other hand, Melania Trump exuded elegance in a brown suede jacket from Ralph Lauren to perfectly match Kate's shirt.
The recent outing came after Queen Camilla gave the US First Lady a tour around the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.