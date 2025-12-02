Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes brutal dig at 50 Cent over 'illegal' documentary

Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues bombshell statement to address 50 Cent’s 'shameful' Netflix documentary

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has slammed down rival 50 Cent’s new “illegal” Netflix documentary.

The four-part series Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which was executive-produced by longtime enemy, debuts on December 2. The “shameful” series showed life of the rapper days before his September 2024 arrest.

Combs’ PR rep Juda Engelmayer told The Hollywood Reporter, “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

The statement continued, “As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

As per Combs’ representative, “Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs’s life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalize on a never-ending media frenzy. If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr. Combs’ legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context.”

His team also claimed that some footages were obtained completely “legally.”

To note, Combs is currently serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges.

