Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando engaged now? New diamond ring sparks frenzy

Miley Cyrus has sparked engagement with boyfriend Maxx Morando.
On Monday, December 1, the Used to Be Young singer graced the red carpet of Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles with her boyfriend of three years.
As per the photos and videos obtained by multiple outlets, the Flowers hitmaker was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger.
The Grammy-winner singer's ring was noticed by her eagle-eyed fans when she cozied up to Maxx for the photos at the red carpet before heading into Hollywood's iconic Dolby Theatre.
Miley was a vision in an ultra glamorous black gown with a strapless sequin bodice and billowing ruffled skirt with a train.
She styled her blonde tresses in messy waves, sweeping over to one side to create dramatic volume.
In the make up department, Miley opted for smudging black and brown eyeshadow and painted her full lips a pinky nude shade.
While Maxx looked dapper in a black tux and matching shoes.
Miley Cyrus' was first spotted with the giant diamond, set in a gold band, in her 33rd birthday photos shared on November 23.
The Heart of Glass singer - who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth has been dating Maxx since 2021.