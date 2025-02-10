Entertainment

Celebrities react to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win against Kansas City Chiefs

  by Web Desk
  
  February 10, 2025
The Super Bowl was a star-studded event from Philadelphia Eagles super-fan Bradley Cooper attending the game to Kansas City Chiefs being cheered on by Paul Rudd,Taylor Swift and Meghan Thee Stallion.

As per Hollywood Reporters, the Eagles beat the Chiefs with 40-22, with many  Hollywood stars turning to social media to celebrate their much desired victory.

After the historic win, Bradley was interviewed on Fox Sports in which he expressed his joy noting, "I’m just one of thousands and thousands that get the opportunity to love this team and live for this teams and be a part of Philadelphia."

The Hangover actor added, "I used to come with my dad and then I could bring my daughter. It’s just a beautiful thing in life."

Miles Teller also posted a photo of him and Pete on X following the Super Bowl Victory. The pair and another pal were seen laying on the ground covered in confetti.

Picture courtesy: Miles Teller/X
 Picture courtesy: Miles Teller/X 

Comedian Kevin Hart turned to his Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself drinking tequila right from the bottle with the caption, "Hardwork taste Different…Fly Eagles FLLLYYYYY!!!!! Super Bowl champs baby!!!!! Standup Philadelphia…We got another one!!!!!"

Additionally, Abbott Elementary star and co-creator Quinta Brunson made a little fun of the Chiefs following their defeat.

She posted an Instagram story of the field celebrations with the captions, "Goodbye, the Chiefs."

The 35-year-old also reposted a Discussing Film X post referring to Eagle’s quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts as an Abbott Elementary star, as he did a cameo on an episode last year.

Along with that, other Hollywood celebrities who enjoyed the big game in New Orleans include Tom Brady, Zac Efron, Cardi B, Anne Hathaway, Louis Tomlinson and Adam Sandler.

