Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing  

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
After months of speculations, Amazon has finally launched the next-gen Alexa+, at a big launch event in New York City.

Amazon’s latest iteration of its voice assistant, Alexa+ is powered by the cutting-edge generative AI, making it more conversational, and personalised for all users, offering an enhanced overall user experience.

A report by The Washington Post suggested that it has witnessed internal documents revealing that some significant features weren’t ready for the initial release.

Missing capabilities of Alexa+

    Much to the dismay of users, Alexa+ has several missing features, including:

  • Ordering food from Grubhub through a conversation with Alexa+.
  • Visual recognition that provides reminders to certain family members.
  • Offering AI-powered ideas for gifts and placing orders from Amazon.
  • Shopping list generation and orders from specific stores.

More of Alexa+’s significant features such as reading and summarising uploaded documents, are accessible at release. However, there is an issue: Users won’t be able to delete any files they upload.

If users try, they will receive an error message stating that “deletion of attachments is not yet supported.”

The Washington Post’s report further suggested that Amazon support can manually remove the files, but they can’t guarantee all linked data will be removed. 

However, the company is reportedly working to fix it and roll it out “within weeks.”

Alexa+ availability and pricing

Alexa+ is set to “roll out in the US in the next few weeks during an early access period,” according to Tom’s guide.

Alexa+ is available for $19.99 per month. However, it’s free for all the Prime members.

