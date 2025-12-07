Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios end their 2-year relationship over shocking cause

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have parted their ways!
In a report published on Saturday, December 6, multiple insiders confirmed Us Weekly that the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 runner-up broke up from her NFL star boyfriend after being together for over two years.
The sources also disclosed a surprising cause behind their buzz-worthy decision, noting that “majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate.”
They went on to share that the former lovebirds “mutually agreed on the split.”
Who is Alix Earle?
Born on December 16, 2000, Alix Ashley Earle is an American social media star, who gained widespread fame through her TikTok account on which she shares updates about her personal life and Get Ready With Me videos.
Earle is also famous for competing in the Season 34 of the American reality TV show Dancing with the Stars, in which she was paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy and reached the finale, but ultimately lost to Robert Irwin.
Who is Braxton Berrios?
Braxton Berrios, born on October 6, 1995, is an American football wide receiver who joined the National Football League (NFL) playing for New England Patriots in 2018.
Currently, Berrios is the return specialist for the Houston Texans, which he joined this year.
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios relationship:
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios began dating in early 2023 after meeting at a party in Miami.
After being in a relationship for some months, the former flames made their romance public in late 2023 by attending events together, followed by moving in under the same roof.