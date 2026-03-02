News
  By Sidra Khan
King Charles sends emotional letter after Beatrice's shattered reaction to royal ban

The British monarch sends personal message after banning Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie from Royal Ascot

King Charles has issued an emotional statement amid ongoing chaos within the Royal Family.

On Monday, March 2, GB News reported that the 77-year-old British monarch has sent a personal letter to those marking the somber 25th anniversary of the Selbry rail crash.

The Selbry rail crash was a major accident in North Yorkshire that happened on February 28, 2001, when a car accidentally left the motorway and ended up on railway track, causing a passenger train to collide with it and struck by an oncoming freight train, resulting in several deaths.

To mark the day of remembrance, King Charles' personal secretary delivered his letter to former British Transport Police superintendent Tony Thompson, who attended the scene back in 2001.

At the ceremony, Thompson read the letter aloud, delivering Charles' message that stated, "His Majesty, whose heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and all those affected, has asked me to send his warmest good wishes to all those who will be gathered for this significant day of remembrance."

This update comes a day after it was reported that King Charles has banned his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, from attending this year's Royal Ascot due to the ongoing chaos because of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

As per a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this."

Moreover, Prince William has also prohibited other members of the Royal Family from appearing in any photographs with the York Princesses for "the rest of the year."

