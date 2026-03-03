Prince William to embark on solo trip after admitting need to be ‘in calm state’

News
  By Sidra Khan
After admitting his need to be “in a calm state,” Prince William is set to embark on a delightful solo trip.

Despite the ongoing turmoil caused by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s embarrassing scandals, members of the Royal Family continue to fulfil their duties with complete dedication, with King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales leading them.

In a new update, it has been shared that Prince William – after his recent multiple engagements, including joint appearances with Kate Middleton at the 2026 BAFTA Awards and visit to Powys County – is gearing up for another heartfelt solo trip.

For his upcoming visit, the future king will pay a visit to Cornwall in his capacity as the Duke of the ceremonial county, Hello! reported on Monday, March 2.

On Thursday, March 5, King Charles’s elder son will make a trip to Cornwall to mark St Piran’s Day and honour the communities’ resilience after Storm Goretti.

Saint Piran’s Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Piran, is the national day of Cornwall that takes place annually on March 5. It is marked to celebrate Cornish culture, identity, and heritage.

Notably, Storm Goretti was one of the most impactful storms to hit Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on January 8, 2026, resulting in heavy rainfall and severe damage to infrastructure.

The father of three’s visit will begin at the award-winning Gear Farm Pasty Company – a family-run farm and bakery renowned for producing traditional Cornish pasties.

Marking the visit, the prince will plant a tree in a new woodland area that is being developed on the farm.

During the trip, William will also make an appearance at Helston Community Fire Station to express his gratitude to firefighters and multi-agency responders who served their best during the devastating Storm Goretti.

Prince William’s visit to Cornwall will come just days after he admitted at the 2026 BAFTA’s that he needs to be in a calm state.

When the Prince of Wales was asked if he has watched Joe Alwyn’s Hamnet, he replied, "I need to be in quite a calm state, and I'm not at the moment." 

