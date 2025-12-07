'The Boys' fifth season trailer: Release date revealed with Padalecki-Ackles reunion

Prime Video has set the release date for the fifth and final season of The Boys, dropping a new trailer that offers the first glimpse of Jared Padalecki reuniting on-screen with Jensen Ackles in the series’ closing chapter.
As per Deadline, American satirical superhero television series developed by Eric Kripke is set to premiere with its first two episodes on April 8, 26.
New installments will arrive weekly right up to the May 20 series end.
The description for The Boys Season 5 revealed, “In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.”
It added, “But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”
To note, Ackles returns as Soldier Boy, while Padalecki’s role remains under wraps.
The teaser shows his mystery character entering a room with Soldier Boy and Homelander, teasing a reunion storyline for the former Supernatural brothers.
It also showed Butcher reuniting with Hughie, Annie, and The Boys as they prepare to fight together to stop the end of the world.
To note, the series anchors Amazon’s expanding The Boys universe, which includes Gen V, the animated Diabolical, the upcoming Ackles-led prequel Vought Rising, and a Mexico-set series in development.