Sean Combs’ mom blasts 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’ docuseries for false claims

Janice Combs breaks silence on the explosive claims made in 50 Cent’s Netflix docuseries ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Diddy’s mother Janice Combs has finally broken her silence on his explosive docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

In a bombshell statement to Deadline, published on Saturday, December 6, the 85-year-old mom of the disgraced music mogul lashed out at 50 Cent’s produced Netflix docuseries for including false and inaccurate information that is hurting her family.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a Netflix docuseries about Diddy’s rise as a music mogul, his successes, and the controversies and legal issues he faced.

The series uses interviews, archival footage, and behind-the-scenes material to give a detailed look at both his achievements and challenges.

In her statement, Janice blasted the makers of the docuseries for portraying her as an “abusive parent” and featuring lies about Diddy’s childhood and personal life.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025,” she began, adding, “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

Janice also slammed the shocking claims by Kirk Burrows that Diddy slapped her after the December 28, 1991, City College tragedy, calling them false.

“That was a very sad day for all of us,” said the single parent about the incident which left nine dead and nearly 30 injured at an overcrowded school event promoted by the Last Night rapper.

She added, “For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive.”

The music mogul’s mother went on to state, “In the documentary, I am portrayed as an abusive parent. This is untrue. As I have stated previously, I was a single mother, raising my son, I held three and even four jobs in an attempt to provide a comfortable upbringing and quality education for my child. I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse.”

Declaring the claims about her relationship with Diddy “not truthful and salacious,” Janice Combs said she loved and supported her son, and remembered him as a respectful, hardworking, and goal-oriented child and teenager.

Concluding her statement, she noted, “Sean has been a dutiful son always ensuring that I was cared for and vigilantly managing my medical care, as well as providing financial support. I am requesting that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted. Janice Combs.”

In October 2025, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentence to four years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

