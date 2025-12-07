Dua Lipa posts sweet message for Callum Turner after film release

Dua Lipa shared a heartfelt tribute to fiancé Callum Turner following the release of his latest film, as she wraps up her Radical Optimism world tour.
The Levitating singer posted on Instagram to show support for the Eternity actor’s newest film before sharing a message for her fans.
Posting to her Instagram story, Due Lipa sported a T-shirt emblazoned with Callum’s image.
Showing support for his new movie, the tee displayed his character’s name, Luke, from Eternity, which premiered Friday.
Lifting her jumper up to reveal the tee, Dua captioned the snap, “Call me biased but…” and tagged the movie's official Instagram handle.
Notably, this sweet update came after the Houdini singer posted the loved-up snaps of her and Callum enjoying a date night together as they boasted big smiles.
Dua Lipa concluded her Radical Optimism world tour Friday in Mexico City after 92 shows, which began in Singapore in November 2024.
In an emotional message to fans, she said, “What a life. What a joy. Thank you Radical Optimism for the most fulfilling year and a half.”
She added, “92 shows since last May ~ around the world with the very very best!!!! Thank you Mexico City for your love and energy and for having us for 3 nights.”
Dua continued, “Grateful beyond belief. Still digesting ~ might take me a sec... but for now thank you and I love you so much!!!!! RADICAL OPTIMISM FOREVER!!!”
The tour spanned five continents and grossed $112.3 million, selling 960,000 tickets in its first 44 shows.
Dua and Callum first started dating in January 2024, and the couple confirmed they were engaged in June this year.