Sabrina Carpenter glows with joy as she wins Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year award

  • By Sidra Khan
Sabrina Carpenter is Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year!

On Saturday, December 6, Variety hosted its 2025 edition of the Hitmakers Awards in Los Angeles, where the Espresso crooner became the recipient of the prestigious title.

Radiating joy and delight, the Manchild singer dazzled the stage as she received the esteemed honor and delivered a bold speech in front of a star-studded audience.

In her speech, the 26-year-old American songstress – who began writing songs at the young age of 10 – shared some words of wisdom with the crowd, quipping, “The easiest way to write a bad song is to try to write a hit.”

She continued, “Write the opposite of what you think a hit is. Write what speaks to you, write something that only you can write. Write the music you want to listen to yourself. Add the weird chord progression and key change, and call men stupid in as many ways as you can.”

Sweetly mentioning her fans in the speech, Carpenter added, “Thank you to the fans that makes these hits. Thank you to the fans that learn the lyrics and sing the songs and make them hits — whatever that means.”

Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29, 2025, which became a massive hit among listeners soon after its launch.

