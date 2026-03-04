Netflix movies releasing in March 2026: Five new films you can't miss

Need Netflix to be your much-needed escape from the horror of realities but don't want to commit to a multiple-season show? We got you!
Much like the rest of the year, the streaming platform has some exciting films in the bag for March 2026.
Irrespective of genre, global audiences are set for another month of Netflix features' excellence.
Here's a list of movies to check out this March:
War Machine
A sci-fi action thriller, starring Alan Ritchson and Dennis Quaid, is set to release on Netflix on March 6.
Helmed and co-written by Patrick Hughes, War Machine follows an elite team of US Army Rangers during the final stage of selection.
However, their final mission turns into a fight of survival when they are forced to fight a deadly alien threat.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming film, which will act as the continuation of the series, which ended in 2022 after six seasons.
Set to hit select theatres on March 6 and on Netflix on March 20, the film will highlight a growing tension between Tommy and his grown-up son, Duke Shelby, played by Barry Keoghan.
Apex
Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Apex is a survival action thriller that follows Sasha, a rock climber who is seeking solace in the Australian wilderness.
Charlize Theran's character becomes the target of a hunter and is forced to run for her life in the film releasing on March 24.
The Red Line
The Thai thriller following the horror of a phone scam is headed to Netflix on March 26.
Starring Nittha Jirayungyurn, Esther Supreeleela, and Chutima Maholaku, the The Red Line follows a group of women who, after falling for a call centre scam, join hand to win their lives back.
53 Sundays
Three siblings meet to discuss their ageing father's future; however, the reunion turns into chaos as old wounds and grudges come to light.
Adapted by the play of the same name by Cesc Gay, the film will premiere globally on Netflix on March 27.
Besides the new releases, movies that are added to Netflix and will be available on the platform from March include Fifty Shades (March 1), A Man Called Ove (March 6), Saw (Parts 1 to X) on March 19, Anatomy of a Fall (March 23), and Minions: The Rise of Gru (March 23).