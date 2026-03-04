Christian Bale makes surprising comment about viral baby monkey Punch 

Christian Bale has sparked a brand new buzz around his new film, The Bride! with a surprising comparison.
Speaking to BuzzFeed UK, Bales compared the Frankenstein's Monster from his new movie to the viral baby monkey named Punch, who has the internet in a chokehold.
The American Psycho star said that the iconic monster is driven by the same emotional need that audiences have seen in videos of Punch.
During the interview, Bale noted, "[Frankestein's Monster] needs to have a companion, even if it's someone that sits on the log next to him and never speaks."
He added, "He just needs someone, you know, like a poor little monkey in a lab that's kept by himself. Like little Punch with the orangutan. Little Punch, you can do it! That's all he needs, that's what Frank's thinking."
Punch went viral after videos of the baby macaque living at Japan's Ichikawa City Zoo circulated the internet, where the monkey, who was abandoned by his mother, could be seen holding an orangutan plushie.
The movie is a new take on the classic Frankenstein story and would see Bale as Frankenstein's monster.