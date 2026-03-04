News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Andrew Gunn, ‘Freaky Friday’ producer, dies at 58 after tragic health battle

Disney producer Andrew Gunn who produced ‘Freaky Friday’ and ‘Cruella’ passes away at age 58

  • By Sidra Khan
Andrew Gunn, ‘Freaky Friday’ producer, dies at 58 after tragic health battle
Andrew Gunn, ‘Freaky Friday’ producer, dies at 58 after tragic health battle

Andrew Gunn has breathed his last!

On Tuesday, March 3, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the legendary Disney producer who produced iconic hits like Freaky Friday and Cruella passed away at the age of 58 after a tragic health battle.

According to Gunn’s family statement, the producer – who had been diagnosed with ALS, the neurological degenerative disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2024 – died in his Toronto home on Monday, March 2.

Shortly after his death was reported, film writer and producer Blaise Hemingway took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to Andrew Gunn.

“Andrew Gunn took a chance on a very green 29 year old from nowhere and gave him a screenwriting career and more than that…a family in my adopted city,” he began.

The Age of Sail writer continued, “In 2007, Andrew (along with Ann Marie Sanderlin and Amy Stenftenagel) read a script of mine and championed it (and me) to get me into the Disney Writer’s Program. It changed my life in every conceivable way. It shaped me into a complete writer. And—most importantly—on that third floor hallway of offices I shared with Andrew for 3+ years, I made the best friends in the goddamned world, who all became my family.”

“Andrew fostered a fraternity of writers who did EVERYTHING together. Lunches, Friday movies, happy hours at Mo’s, kid’s birthday parties. My heart goes out to Andrew’s kids, Isabelle and Connor and his wife Jane, as well as the hundreds of people who loved him and who got work alongside him. Rest in peace, buddy. Thank you for everything,” he concluded.

Andrew Gunn’s filmography:

With his decades long career as a producer, Andrew Gunn’s filmography includes several hits such as Freaky Friday, Cruella, Sky High, College Road Trip, and The Gate.

Christian Bale makes surprising comment about viral baby monkey Punch
Christian Bale makes surprising comment about viral baby monkey Punch
2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations
2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations
Victoria and David Beckham send birthday love to Brooklyn on his 27th amid feud
Victoria and David Beckham send birthday love to Brooklyn on his 27th amid feud
Liam Neeson's son shares health update after major heart surgery
Liam Neeson's son shares health update after major heart surgery
Selena Gomez reflects on ‘complicated’ bipolar journey with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reflects on ‘complicated’ bipolar journey with Benny Blanco
Machine Gun Kelly makes surprising move for Megan Fox after year-long split
Machine Gun Kelly makes surprising move for Megan Fox after year-long split
Val Chmerkovskiy shares painful health update after emergency hospital rush
Val Chmerkovskiy shares painful health update after emergency hospital rush
Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training
Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training
Brad Pitt ex Christina reveals why she dumped actor at 1989 MTV VMAs
Brad Pitt ex Christina reveals why she dumped actor at 1989 MTV VMAs
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move
Megan Fox gives scathing two-word response on cloning claims
Megan Fox gives scathing two-word response on cloning claims
Madonna starts work on bold new music video in top-secret spot
Madonna starts work on bold new music video in top-secret spot

Popular News

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

5 minutes ago
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky

SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
an hour ago
2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations

2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations
2 hours ago