Andrew Gunn, ‘Freaky Friday’ producer, dies at 58 after tragic health battle

Andrew Gunn has breathed his last!
On Tuesday, March 3, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the legendary Disney producer who produced iconic hits like Freaky Friday and Cruella passed away at the age of 58 after a tragic health battle.
According to Gunn’s family statement, the producer – who had been diagnosed with ALS, the neurological degenerative disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2024 – died in his Toronto home on Monday, March 2.
Shortly after his death was reported, film writer and producer Blaise Hemingway took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to Andrew Gunn.
“Andrew Gunn took a chance on a very green 29 year old from nowhere and gave him a screenwriting career and more than that…a family in my adopted city,” he began.
The Age of Sail writer continued, “In 2007, Andrew (along with Ann Marie Sanderlin and Amy Stenftenagel) read a script of mine and championed it (and me) to get me into the Disney Writer’s Program. It changed my life in every conceivable way. It shaped me into a complete writer. And—most importantly—on that third floor hallway of offices I shared with Andrew for 3+ years, I made the best friends in the goddamned world, who all became my family.”
“Andrew fostered a fraternity of writers who did EVERYTHING together. Lunches, Friday movies, happy hours at Mo’s, kid’s birthday parties. My heart goes out to Andrew’s kids, Isabelle and Connor and his wife Jane, as well as the hundreds of people who loved him and who got work alongside him. Rest in peace, buddy. Thank you for everything,” he concluded.
Andrew Gunn’s filmography:
With his decades long career as a producer, Andrew Gunn’s filmography includes several hits such as Freaky Friday, Cruella, Sky High, College Road Trip, and The Gate.