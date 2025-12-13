As the wait for the finale of Stranger Things continues, fans are anxiously speculating about the plot twists and character developments that await them.
However, it seems that some spoilers for season 5, volume 2 have already started leaking online, revealing unexpected surprises that might change the way we view the show.
Let’s take a look at shocking five plot twists of the most-anticipated show.
Mind Flayer and Vecna
The show creators Duffers previously revealed that the connection between Vecna and the Mind Flayer is “a question that will be answered in the final episode.”
However, in volume in, Henry Creel (played by Jamie Campbell Bower) contact with the Mind Flayer in the Upside Down transformed him into Vecna. The mystery between Mind Flayer and Vecna has been resolved.
Return of Barb
Duffer Brothers confirmed in a TIME article that Barb character (played by Shannon Purser) will return in Season 5 Volume 2.
This revelation confirms that there’s a link between Barb’s fate and the larger network of Vecna’s victims.
Links to The First Shadow
Matt Duffer gave a spoiler during a chat with Variety last month that the final episode of Stranger Things has a connection to the play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, with "more overlap" expected.
The prequel explores Henry’s life in the 1950s and showcases his early powers. The Duffers intentionally held back story elements from the play to save them for the show.
Vecna’s storyline
The Duffer Brothers described Vecna’s expanded narrative as the “new Russia storyline.”
Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink) and Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) remain separated from the group in Vecna’s mindspace, where further memories will surface.
The show creators admitted that they are “very happy with how it integrates with the other storylines.”
Time instability in Hawkins
Netflix used the phrase “time itself unraveling” in official synopsis of Stranger Things season 5 to describe the plot of the final episodes.
In the previous episode, Max's time in Vecna's mind prison exposes her to his memories, hinting at some kind of time displacement.
However, the creators haven't revealed how time will factor into the final events yet.
The four episodes of Stranger Things Volume 2 are set to release on Christmas Day, December 25.
Meanwhile, the Volume 3 is slated to release on New Year's Eve.