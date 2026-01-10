Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years

'The Night Manager' season two will premiere in January on Amazon Prime

  • By Fatima Hassan
Tom Hiddleston is returning as The Night Manager in the upcoming season of the BBC show.

Spy thriller fans have plenty to look forward to as the much-awaited season of the hit television show is set to release nearly ten years after.

According to media reports, Tom is reprising his iconic role as Jonathan Pine, who finds himself unable to escape the dangerous world of espionage, even after trying to build a quieter life.

The Night Manager's second season lead producer, Stephen Garrett, spoke to The Observer, saying, "Le Carré changed his mind shortly before he died five years ago. He was happy for us to do it." 

Speaking of which, 10 years is a long time to remember the intricacies of a show — especially something as detailed as a spy thriller, where every scene and every line of dialogue hold meaning. Miss one detail and the plot can be lost.

The previous show also follows Jonathan Pine, a hotel night manager in Cairo. Haunted by his two-year service in Iraq, he is recruited by British Intelligence to infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper, a businessman trafficking illegal weapons under the guise of agricultural equipment.

For those unaware, The Night Manager Season two will premiere on January 11, 2026, on Amazon Prime. 

Notably, the remaining episodes will be released weekly on Sundays. 

