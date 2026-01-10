Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'

The thriller film, 'Crime 101' will premiere in February this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film Crime 101
Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101' 

Chris Hemsworth is turning up the heat as the new trailer of his upcoming film, Crime 101, is making rounds on social media.   

The 42-year-old Australian actor turned to his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 10th, to release the new trailer of the thriller movie.

In addition to Chris, a few renowned A-listers, including Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry, were also cast in the leading roles.

MCU and Extraction star continues to cement himself as one of the top Hollywood action stars to beat as he breaks "every rule he’s ever lived by" in the intense first trailer for Amazon's upcoming crime thriller, Crime 101.

Several media reports claimed that the latest directorial of Bart Layton is adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name and is due to hit theatres with a bang this year on February 13, 2026.

"He’s untraceable. Watch the new trailer for #Crime101 starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. See the movie only in theatres and IMAX on February 13," the official Instagram account stated in the caption.

The synopsis of the movie said the film follows the twisty, stylish crime thriller CRIME 101, Davis (Chris Hemsworth) is an elusive thief whose high-stakes heists have mystified police.

Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges
Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges
Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album
Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
Ariana Grande gives strong statement as Cynthia Erivo suffers yet another snub
Ariana Grande gives strong statement as Cynthia Erivo suffers yet another snub
Bradley Cooper gets honest about ‘anxiety issues’ amid Gigi Hadid romance
Bradley Cooper gets honest about ‘anxiety issues’ amid Gigi Hadid romance
Sydney Sweeney attracting pro athletes leaves ‘old school’ Scooter Braun fuming
Sydney Sweeney attracting pro athletes leaves ‘old school’ Scooter Braun fuming
Sam Worthington spills how sour attitude landed him 'Avatar' lead
Sam Worthington spills how sour attitude landed him 'Avatar' lead
Timothy Busfield arrest warrant issued in alleged child sex abuse case
Timothy Busfield arrest warrant issued in alleged child sex abuse case
‘Home Alone’ star Daniel Stern caught red handed in prostitution scandal
‘Home Alone’ star Daniel Stern caught red handed in prostitution scandal

Popular News

Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'

Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'
15 minutes ago
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years

Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
an hour ago
WNBA, players' union hit roadblock in new CBA talks

WNBA, players' union hit roadblock in new CBA talks

2 hours ago