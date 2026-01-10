Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101' 

Chris Hemsworth is turning up the heat as the new trailer of his upcoming film, Crime 101, is making rounds on social media.
The 42-year-old Australian actor turned to his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 10th, to release the new trailer of the thriller movie.
In addition to Chris, a few renowned A-listers, including Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry, were also cast in the leading roles.
MCU and Extraction star continues to cement himself as one of the top Hollywood action stars to beat as he breaks "every rule he’s ever lived by" in the intense first trailer for Amazon's upcoming crime thriller, Crime 101.
Several media reports claimed that the latest directorial of Bart Layton is adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name and is due to hit theatres with a bang this year on February 13, 2026.
"He’s untraceable. Watch the new trailer for #Crime101 starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. See the movie only in theatres and IMAX on February 13," the official Instagram account stated in the caption.
The synopsis of the movie said the film follows the twisty, stylish crime thriller CRIME 101, Davis (Chris Hemsworth) is an elusive thief whose high-stakes heists have mystified police.