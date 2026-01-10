Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

The ‘Stranger Things’ star reacts to her ending in the hit Netflix show after it concludes five-season run

Millie Bobby Brown made fans emotional once again with her overwhelming video.

On Friday, January 9, the 21-year-old British actress took to Instagram to post an emotional video, revealing that she has watched Eleven’s ending for the first time after Stranger Things Season 5 aired its finale on New Year’s Eve.

“watching THAT scene for the first time,” she captioned.

The black-and-white video features the Enola Holmes actress watching the final episode on a huge LED screen at what appeared to be the production room.

As she took off her headphone, Brown said, “Thank you for all the years. I appreciate it.”

With tears in her eyes, the Damsel actress stood up from her chair, saying, “This damn show!” before crying loudly.

Fans' reactions:

Millie Bobby Brown’s reaction to Eleven’s ending left her fans in tears once again, who then dropped their thoughts in the comments.

“I’ve been crying since December 31st,” wrote a heartbroken fan.

Another cried, “We all definitely felt this…”

“I feel the same way as you. I want to stand by you. I cried too,” added a third.

A fourth chimed in, “The whole planet has cried in that scene.”

Stranger Things, first aired in 2016, premiered its fifth and final season in November and December 2025.

