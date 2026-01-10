Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges

Matt Prokop has been taken into custody on multiple serious charges.
On Friday, January 9, TMZ reported that the former Disney child actor has been arrested for violating multiple laws, including possession of child pornography.
As reported by a Victoria County Jail employee, the 35-year-old was arrested and taken into custody on Christmas Eve in Victoria County, Texas, and is being held without bail.
It was also shared that Matt Prokop has been charged for four misdemeanors, including one for violating a protective order, one for evading arrest or detention, and two for resisting arrest, search, or transportation.
Additionally, he has also been charged with second-degree felony possession of child pornography.
The Disney star is currently being held at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Jail, and it is not yet known when he will make a court appearance.
As per PEOPLE, Prokop’s arrest comes after his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, accused him of physical and verbal abuse during their five-year long relationship.
According to court documents, Hyland claimed that in May 2014, Prokop allegedly slammed her into a car and choked her during an argument.
In August 2014, Hyland’s Modern Family costar Julie Bowen helped her in ending relationship with Matt Prokop, prompting him to threaten to kill her dog and burn down her house.