Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album 

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Bad Bunny's new music album cost him a lawsuit! 

Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend and his label company, Rimas Entertainment, were reportedly hit with new accusations by a woman. 

According to El Vocero of Puerto Rico, a woman, who identified herself in the lawsuit as Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera, alleged in her new case that her voice has been used in Bunny’s new track, Solo de Mí, from his music album, X100PRE. 

She additionally claimed that her voice was used without authorization in one of the lyrics of the Puerto Rican rapper's song that read, "Hey, don’t take the perreo away from me."

Tainaly also said in her case that this unauthorized usage violated her "moral rights of attribution." 

Serrano is seeking $16 million in damages and wants the recording removed from all uses. 

As of now, neither Bad Bunny nor his record label has responded to the claims made by the unidentified woman. 

This update came after a media report suggested that the critically acclaimed rap icon's former girlfriend, Carliz de la Cruz, sued him for $40 million, claiming violations of image rights, moral rights, and copyright, along with damages.

According to her lawsuit, filed in Puerto Rico, she recorded the now‑iconic tag "Bad Bunny, baby" back in 2015 — and the artist later used it in two songs, Pa Ti (2016) and Dos Mil 16 (2022) from Un Verano Sin Ti. 

