50 Cent compares ‘Stranger Things’ with his docuseries ‘The Reckoning’

50 Cent has taken a subtle dig at Stranger Things as his docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, ranks top 1 in many countries.
On Monday, December 8, the American rapper took to Instagram and posted an AI-generated photo of himself leading a board meeting, pointing at his poster for The Reckoning.
Cent wrote, “This is my 3rd meeting today at Netflix, look guy I know you spent a lot of money on Stranger Things but it can’t fuck with me. I’m #1 in 43 countries and #2 in 8 others just facts. @50centaction.”
In a separation Instagram Story, he posted a cryptic message for Warner Bros. Discovery.
The musician penned, "Good morning guys please don’t let my momentum agitate you. The bidding war for WBD is heating up and I don’t care how it go’s. I’m leaving with the winner."
As per Nolan Strong of AllHipHop, the four-part release has a solid 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also holds a 7.6 out of 10 rating on IMDb, based on over 3,000 reviews.
Moreover, 50 Cent's production is now the number one trending watch on Netflix.
Meanwhile, Stranger Things S5 made a record-breaking season debut of nearly 60 million views on Netflix.