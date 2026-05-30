Kris Jenner steps out with Kim Kardashian amid facelift speculation

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were spotted dining at Spago in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening, capturing tremendous attention for their strikingly coordinated looks.
The Skims cofounder showcased her recognised figure in a low-cut, skintight brown dress with lace detailing, coupled with a matching jacket and lacy choker.
Kris wore a chic cream blazer dress featuring a black collar and bow, accessorising her look with nude-toned fishnet tights.
The outing follows ongoing chatters regarding Kris Jenner’s recent facelift procedure has made her resemble her daughters more closely, with fans joking that she looks like “one of the sisters.”
Previously, Jenner responded to speculation regarding the appearance stating she is happy with her cosmetic procedures and views them as part of “aging gracefully.”
Additionally, she clarified in interviews that she is satisfied with her facelift and her doctor, rejecting claims that she was unhappy with the results.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, has continued to share details about her lifestyle and wellness routine, recently revealing she takes dozens of supplements daily as part of her health regimen.
The Kardashians stars known for their close relationship and high-debut public appearances, also shared moments from their night out on social media, further igniting public interest in their glamorous lifestyle and evolving family photos.