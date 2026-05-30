Pete Davidson reflects on Kim Kardashian’s talents in rare public comment

Pete Davidson has offered rare praise for ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, highlighting what he called her “superhuman” ability nearly four years after the former couple ended their high-profile romance.
The Home star made the remarks on The Pete Davidson Show, years after dating the SKIMS founder from 2021 to 2022.
Davidson said, “Isn't it crazy Kim's good at acting?” questioning his guest Nikki Glaser, “I remember one day she was just like, ‘I think I'm gonna be an actress.’ And I was like, ‘F*** yeah.’”
He went on to praise the reality star’s acting abilities, highlighting her performances in American Horror Story and Hulu’s All’s Fair.
The SNL alum stated, “And then she's just good at it, and I was like, ‘God, get the f*** out of here.’ She's so good at acting.”
Glaser said of Kim while discussing the topic, “She's amazing. She's so smart. She does anything she wants to do. Especially if people are like, ‘You can't do this.’”
Notably, Pete Davidson’s praising remarks came after he and Elsie Hewitt have officially separated after a whirlwind relationship lasting a little over a year.
The 32-year-old comedian and the 30-year-old model and food-content creator called it quits in May 2026, just five months after welcoming their first child together.