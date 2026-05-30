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Jessica Alba, ex-Cash Warren keep distance at daughter's graduation ceremony

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba called it quits in January last year after seven years of marriage

Jessica Alba, ex-Cash Warren keep distance at daughters graduation ceremony
Jessica Alba, ex-Cash Warren keep distance at daughter's graduation ceremony 

Jessica Alba has reportedly awkwardly escaped a reunion with her ex-husband, Cash Warren, while attending her daughter’s graduation ceremony. 

The Fantastic Four actress has narrowly avoided her former partner as the two exes reunited to support their daughter, Honour, 17.

On Thursday, May 28, Jessica and Cash were sitting on opposite ends of the row while watching their daughter receive her high school degree, per Page Six.

Shortly after the event, the two took to their respective social media accounts to share heartiest congratulatory messages for Honour on her big day.

Cash, 47, penned a brief note for her daughter, "Graduation Day!! Honour, you were born for this moment. You have officially outgrown the high school pond, and you’re ready to swim in deeper waters. I can’t think of anyone more prepared for this next phase of life than you."

However, Alba also shared a slew of images from the graduation day on her official Instagram account, scribbled a long paragraph defining a proud moment of her life. 

"My baby girl graduated yesterday, and my heart aches with pride. To my Honorcita - It feels like yesterday I was holding you in my arms, and in the blink of an eye, you’re standing here ready for your next chapter," the proud mom noted.

The detail that grabbed attention was that neither Jessica Alba nor Cash Warren featured the other in their Instagram posts, leaving fans to speculate whether the two are not on speaking terms. 

For those unaware, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren parted ways after nearly 17 years of marriage back in January 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

The ex-couple is now co-parenting their three children, Honour Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, and Hayes Alba Warren. 

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