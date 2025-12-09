Cynthia Erivo is on cloud nine as she makes Golden Globe history with second nomination.
On 8 December, it was announced that the talented actress was nominated for a Best Performance by a Female Actor award in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nod for her stellar performance as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good.
This impressive achievement makes her the first Black woman to receive two nominations in this category.
The Grammy-winning artist quickly took to her Instagram story to celebrate the exciting news.
She penned, “WOW! What lovely news to receive live from the rehearsal room of @draculawestend. It’s an honour to be nominated once again for this film. It has been a beautiful journey to play this character, and this is the cherry on top.”
Cynthia added, “This entire journey could never have been possible without the wonderful leadership of my brother and glorious director John M Chu, and producer extraordinaire everyone could only wish for, Mare Platt.”
Moreover, she also gave an exclusive interview to Deadline to discuss her historic win.
Cynthia expressed her gratitude and emphasized the importance of continued progress, stating that she hopes her achievement paves the way for more Black women to receive Golden Globe nominations.
To note, she previously got a nod for 2024's Wicked.