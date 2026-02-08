Michael Keaton heaps praise on late Catherine O'Hara: 'Kind of a goddess'

Entertainment
  By Salima Bhutto
  By Salima Bhutto
Michael Keaton heaped praise on his late Beetlejuice costar, Catherine O'Hara, calling her “kind of a goddess” in the comedy and entertainment industry.

For the unversed, O'Hara, who got immense fame for roles in Home Alone, and Schitt's Creek, died at the age of 71 on January 30, 2026, in Los Angeles

An official cause of death has yet to be released.

While reflecting on his longtime friendship with the late actress, at an event during this weekend, the 74-year-old actor talked about the The Wild Robot actress' legacy with PEOPLE.

The actor recounted spending time with the late star while he "was doing a movie in Toronto" one summer, saying, “I remember we must have met or known each other a little bit, because like myself, she has a big family.”

Keaton went on to say, “She's one of seven, and I'm one of seven. And so somehow we got to be friends.”

Moreover, the The Flash star admitted that he was a "giant fan" of his Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar already and referred to her as "kind of a goddess" in the comedy and entertainment industry.

According to Michael Keaton, the others "knew how brilliant she was and how great she was."

It’s worth mentioning here that Catherine O'Hara is survived by her longtime husband Bo Welch and their two adult children Matthew and Luke.

Her final on-screen role was in the Apple TV+ satirical comedy series titled The Studio.

