Daniel Stern's legal drama takes unexpected turn

Daniel Stern, who was charged with engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution, has received a dismissal of his charges.
For the unversed, charges were brought against the Home Alone star last month, following an incident that happened in December 2025.
Now, according to Entertainment Weekly, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office while dissolving the charges, told the publication, "The defendant did what he was supposed to do."
The statement added, "He completed his education class and earned a dismissal. This is our standard disposition for first-time prostitution offenses."
Moreover, in this regard, the 68-year-old actor’s representative’s Blair Ber, while expressing that they are pleased, told the California Post that "the case was dismissed with prejudice as it should have been from the start".
The Home Alone 2: Lost in New York actor could have faced six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine if convicted.
On December 10, last year, Stern was reportedly cited at a motel in Camarillo, California.
He was formally charged a month later on January 12, and his arraignment was scheduled for the next day, i.e. January 13.
Apart from landing in legal trouble, Daniel Stern has left Hollywood behind and now prefers to live a farm life on a ranch in California, as he mentioned in an interview to PEOPLE, in December 2025.